Pender, left, and Caldwell

SONY/ATV NASHVILLE has hired two new executives. CAM CALDWELL joins as VP/Business Affairs and COURTNEY PENDER comes aboard as VP/Human Resources.

CALDWELL previously spent 10 years in private entertainment law practice, and most recently was an attorney at LOEB & LOEB, where he represented songwriters, recording artists, producers, managers, music publishers, record labels, and other entertainment-related businesses. He has litigated copyright infringement lawsuits, business disputes, and class/collective action lawsuits regarding employment matters.

PENDER, who previously was Senior HR Business Partner at POPHEALTHCARE, LLC, will provide HR leadership and support to SONY/ATV employees based in the U.S., CANADA and LATIN AMERICA in her new role. Her prior work experience includes time at FRESINUS MEDICAL CARE NORTH AMERICA and BRIDGESTONE.

