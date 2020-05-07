See You Next Year

A new musical called SWEPT AWAY, featuring the music of THE AVETT BROTHERS and written by Tony Award-winning stage and screen writer JOHN LOGAN, was scheduled to have its world premiere at BERKELEY REPERTORY THEATRE in BERKELEY, CA as part of their 2019-20 season. The premier is now rescheduled for the summer of 2021 due to the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic.

The show will be directed by Tony Award-winner MICHAEL MAYER and will star Tony Award-winner JOHN GALLAGHER, JR., Tony Award-nominee STARK SAND, WAYNE DUVALL and ADRIAN BLAKE ENSCOE.

To learn more visit www.berkeleyrep.org.

