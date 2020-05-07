CU Extension

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KOA-A-K231AA-K231BQ/DENVER has agreed to a three-year extension of its deal with rightsholder LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's BUFFALO SPORTS PROPERTIES to serve as radio flagship of UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO sports for a 77th season. The deal includes promotion on sister iHEART stations in the market. MARK JOHNSON returns as football and men's basketball play-by-play voice for his 17th season. Football and men's basketball, as well as coaches' shows, will air on KOA, with women's basketball on sister News-Talk KHOW-A.

COLORADO Athletic Director RICK GEORGE said, “We’ve long considered KOA to be our radio home, and I am excited that we are able to extend our relationship for the next three years. A lot of our tradition and greatest memories have been broadcast over the KOA airwaves -- all of our conference titles over the last 80 years, our national championship, the Miracle in MICHIGAN and memorable games like the 62-36 win over NEBRASKA and our run to the PAC-12 South Division title four years ago. The partnership has served both of us very well.”

“I am thrilled that the UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO and iHEARTMEDIA are continuing our long-term partnership,” said iHEARTMEDIA DENVER Region President BRENDA EGGER. “With the tremendous reach of KOA NEWSRADIO 850 AM & 94.1 FM and the passion of the CU fans, it’s a perfect match and has been for 77 years. We look forward to working with the University for many years to come.”

