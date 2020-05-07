CEO Yaman Coskun

YAMANAIR CREATIVE, has launched an “Emergency Creative Relief Package” (ECRP) for the industry. The package allows radio sellers to custom order, via a simple web portal, any type of production for audio spots or digital display banners.

YAMANAIR CREATIVE Founder/CEO YAMAN COSKUN, said, “Since 2007 we have quietly partnered up with iHEART, CBS, ENTERCOM, SAGA, TOWNSQUARE, ALPHA MEDIA, RADIO ONE, HUBBARD, BEASLEY, CHERRY CREEK, CUMULUS and hundreds of independent radio operators providing a one-of-a-kind creative tool via services such as CASH by CREATIVE and SPECbyte. We have helped secure hundreds of millions in local direct dollars in over 500 markets.

“We have been considered to be a great tool in the toolbox. But, now, we became essential to many operators who had to furlough or terminate their creative talent. We are committed to support the industry we grew up in and love with this package designed to fit any need and budget without long term contracts.”

Radio stations can schedule an immediate demo and discussion by going to www.yamanair.com



