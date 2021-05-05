On Guard

iHEARTMEDIA's Board of Directors has approved its own poison-pill provision in the form of a "short-term stockholder rights plan" that would deter a third party from taking advantage of the depression of stock prices during the pandemic to swoop in and gain control of the company. ENTERCOM recently adopted a similar strategy (NET NEWS 4/21).

The plan, limited to one year ending MAY 5th, 2021, includes a dividend distribution of one right on each outstanding share of Class A or Class B common stock or warrant issued in connection with the company's reorganization plan, with a record date of MAY 18th. The plan would be exercisable when someone reaches beneficial ownership of 10% or more of Class A common stock (or 20% for certain passive investors); if triggered, each holder of a right (other than the acquiring person or group) will be able to buy a certain number of shares of additional Class A or Class B common stock or warrants at half the market price.

