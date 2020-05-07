2019 Winners

The INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITING COMPETITION (ISC) has revealed its 2019 winners. The top honor for 2019 goes to AUSTRALIAN artist and songwriter TONES AND I for the song "Dance Monkey." The grand prize consists of $25,000 in cash and almost $45,000 in additional prizes.

The list of judges include COLDPLAY, TOM WAITS, KEVIN GATES, CAM, AMERICAN AUTHORS, KRISTIAN BUSH (SUGARLAND), AVERY LIPMAN (REPUBLIC RECORDS), and more.

“This song has taken the world by storm, and it is undeniable that it has propelled Tones And I to massive superstardom,” said Founder/Dir. of ISC CANDACE AVERY. "Prior to 'Dance Monkey,' TONES AND I was an indie artist struggling to get her voice heard. This is such a great example of how just the right song can change an artist's life and should inspire up-and-coming songwriters to keep on following their dream."

Established in 2002, ISC is the world’s largest international songwriting competition, receiving over 18,000 entries from 140 countries in 2019. More than $150,000 in cash and merchandise is awarded to 71 winners in 23 categories covering all genres of music.

For a complete list of 2019 winners and to hear the winning songs, go to: https://www.songwritingcompetition.com/winners.

