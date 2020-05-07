This Saturday!

GOLDENVOICE, BROWNIES & LEMONADE, and SLUSH MANAGEMENT present PORTER ROBINSON'S Secret Sky Festival this SATURDAY (5/9).

It's ROBINSON's first performance of 2020. Other artists to appear include G JONES, JAI WOLF, Kizuna AI, MADEON, SAN HOLO, A.G. COOK, ANAMANAGUCHI, DOSS, DV-i, GRRL, HAKUSHI HASEGAWA, KNOWER, kz (livetune), LIL TEXAS, NANOBII, SHADIENT, and WAVEDASH.

The all-day livestream runs over 14 hours and will be broadcast on ROBINSON's custom designed digital auditorium, YOUTUBE, TWITCH and PLAYSTATION - via the LITTLSTAR app. The auditorium will open 30 minutes prior to the festival at 11a PDT at secretskyfest.com.

The digital auditorium will present a totally unique experience where fans can move amongst each other throughout a virtual concert venue in real time using their web browser. They will be able to see the festival stream, custom visuals from each performing artist, set times, and more.

Secret Sky is inspired by 2019's Second Sky Festival. The two-day event took place in OAKLAND, CA and drew a capacity crowd of 30K fans. Because of COVID-19, this year's Second Sky has been pushed back.

Secret Sky has partnered with POSTMATES, PIONEER DJ, and SAPPORO to help contribute to the MUSICARES COVID-19 Relief Fund.

