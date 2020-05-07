Deadline Is June 26th

PROSPECT 100 has launched a global online music talent competition to help singers, producers, instrumentalists, and other musicians 21 and under, work towards their artistic goals during the COVID-19 pandemic. PROSPECT 100's network connects the next generation of industry leaders via competitions and events, providing them with opportunities to elevate their passion.

A lineup of judges, include KIMBERLY DAVIS of CHIC, THEOPHILUS LONDON, GUY GERBER, RICO NASTY, DJ MATHAME, AU/RA, IANN DIOR, GIULIA BE, EMMA BANKS of CAA, former MICHAEL JACKSON and STEVIE WONDER manager GUY HOLMES, MIGOS’ manager DANNY ZOOK, ALEX HARDEE of PARADIGM, PREYE CROOKS, A&R from COLUMBIA RECORDS/founder of STRAWBERRIES AND CREEM, DERRICK and MATT of JAMIROQUAI, SIMON of KAISER CHIEFS, and BEACH BUNNY.

Applications are open for the competition through JUNE 26th at 10p (ET) at www.prospect100.com.

