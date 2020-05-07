Farber

Longtime NEW YORK and syndicated talk show host BARRY FARBER died TUESDAY (5/5) on his 90th birthday, his daughter CELIA posted on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY.

FARBER, a 2014 inductee of the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME, began his radio career after serving in the ARMY, producing TEX MCCRARY and JINX FALKENBURG's show at WRCA-A/WNBC-A/NEW YORK, later going on the air as a host himself at then-Top 40 WINS-A. He moved to WOR-A in 1962, leaving in 1977 for a mayoral run, and later hosted afternoons at crosstown WMCA-A. When that station flipped to a Religion format, FARBER moved into syndication, distributed at various times by ABC RADIO NETWORKS, DAYNET, TALK RADIO NETWORK, and CRN DIGITAL TALK NETWORKS.

