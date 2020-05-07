Sold

The price by which RICKI LEE and AARON ISHMAEL's LOUD MEDIA (SARATOGA RADIO LLC) is purchasing AC simulcast WNYV/WHITEHALL, NY and WVNR-A and the construction permit for W242DF/POULTNEY, VT (LAKES REGION RADIO) from MICHAEL LEECH's PINE TREE BROADCASTING COMPANY is $30,000 plus an LMA before closing, $1,000 for real estate near COMSTOCK, NY, and $119,000 for real estate in VERMONT, the real estate deals paid for under a $120,000 promissory note. The price was undisclosed when the deal was announced earlier this week but appears in the contract filed with the FCC.

In other filings with the FCC, WTL COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is transferring KJCR-LP/GRANTS PASS, OR to HIS MERCY RADIO, INC. for no consideration.

Filing for STAs were CHERRY CREEK RADIO's CCR-BUTTE IV, LLC (KXTL-A/BUTTE, MT, reduced power due to transmitter failure); CUMULUS LICENSING LLC (KUGN-A/EUGENE, OR, night pattern with reduced power during daylight hours due to a fire in the phasor cabinet); and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BANGOR LICENSE, LLC (WBZN/OLD TOWN, ME, reduced power due to transmitter failure).

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has requested extensions of Silent STAs for K253CA/EAGLE RIVER, AK (lost program source and site, planning move) and K284CV/WHITEFISH, MT (looking for new site). EDGEWATER has also closed on the sale of W280EG/PERU. IL to STARVED ROCK MEDIA INC. for $25,000.

FITZGERALD AND HAWRAS, PARTNERSHIP has closed on the assignment of W225BC/ENDICOTT, NY to EQUINOX BROADCASTING CORP. for $30,000.

And SCREEN DOOR BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of K237GE/OKLAHOMA CITY to TYLER MEDIA, LLC for $200,000.

