Nominees

The UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA's GRADY COLLEGE OF JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION has announced 60 nominees for the PEABODY AWARDS, based on work released in 2019. 12 shows were nominated in the Podcast/Radio category.

“PEABODY is proud to champion this year’s nominees who inspire our connection, provoke our thinking and delight our senses. From the communal strength of black women to the eminence of science to the conviction of those who speak up, these stories and their creators celebrate the diversity of human experience and of our democracy,” said PEABODY Exec. Dir. JEFFREY P. JONES. “Amidst the challenges of our present moment, we can find empathy, entertainment and truth in these nominees.”

Podcast/Radio nominees:

“70 MILLION,” LANTIGUA WILLIAMS & CO.

“DOLLY PARTON’S AMERICA,” OSM AUDIO and WNYC STUDIOS

“FINDING FRED,” iHEARTMEDIA/FATHERLY/TRANSMITTER MEDIA

“GANGSTER CAPITALISM: THE COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL,” C13ORIGINALS/CADENCE13

“GOSPEL ROOTS OF ROCK AND SOUL,” UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA

“HAVE YOU HEARD GEORGE’S PODCAST?,” BBC SOUNDS/GEORGE THE POET LTD.

“HEADLONG: RUNNING FROM COPS,” PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS/TOPIC STUDIOS/STITCHER

“IN THE DARK: THE PATH HOME,” AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA/APM REPORTS

“SILENCING SCIENCE,” REVEAL FROM THE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING and PRX

“STONEWALL OUTLOUD,” STORYCORPS

“THE CATCH AND KILL PODCAST WITH RONAN FARROW,” PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS/GLASS CANNON INC.

“THE REFUGE,” AURICLE PRODUCTIONS,/MONTANA PUBLIC RADIO/PULITZER CENTER

