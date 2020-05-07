Meal Delivery

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM joined with the SOUTH FLORIDA HISPANIC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, HOLIDAY BAKERY, and ART DECO SUPERMARKET AND CAFETERIA to deliver 100 hot meals and treats for frontline healthcare workers at MIAMI's JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL on APRIL 29th. SBS executives ALBERT RODRIGUEZ, DONNY HUDSON, and TOMAS N. REGALADO helped deliver the meals along with volunteers from SFHCC.

RODRIGUEZ said, "The work of the medical community in combating COVID-19 across the nation has been inspiring and absolutely incredible. While there is no way to truly repay our doctors, nurses, first responders and other health care workers for making this sacrifice and taking the risks they are taking every day, this effort is an important way to show our great appreciation of their heroic work on behalf of SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM."

HUDSON said, "We’re humbled and honored to have the opportunity to help feed those who are on the front lines of this fight, as well as support our communities by providing business to local restaurants and establishments in this unprecedented time. The essence of our business is to be a good neighbor and help people. It’s the ideal upon which we were founded, and it’s who we are at our core."

