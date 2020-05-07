Now In October

PODCAST MOVEMENT has postponed this year's event in DALLAS from AUGUST to OCTOBER 19-22, 2020.

In its newsletter, the event's organizers said, "We feel that AUGUST is too soon to hold the event safely. Even if cities and states were open for events by then, which is far from certain, we would not feel comfortable asking our speakers, sponsors, or attendees to travel to us until later. The OCTOBER dates give us an additional two months to monitor the containment and confirm that we can safely host the event. If, as the new date approaches, we feel as if we cannot do this, we will cancel the conference before putting anyone in harm's way."

Those who have already registered will be receiving an email offering options to transfer their registrations to OCTOBER or convert to a "virtual pass" for the online version of the event. Those who do not make a choice by JULY 1st will be automatically transferred to the OCTOBER live event.

