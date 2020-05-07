Mike Klein's New Podcast

Radio vet MIKE KLEIN, most recently OM/air personality at SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WHZT (HOT 98.3) and Urban AC WJMZ (107.3 JAMZ)/GREENVILLE, SC, has launched a new podcast with his parents. KLEIN, who spent four years with SUMMITMEDIA/GREENVILLE, lovingly named his podcast, MY JEWISH PARENTS.

You can check out the podcast on SPOTIFY and on APPLE PODCAST.

The talented MR. KLEIN is also exploring new broadcast opportunities. Reach out to him at Mkleinradio@gmail.com or (757) 572-5543.

