New Frequency

COMPASS BROADCASTING has moved the News-Talk programming of KGED-A (TALK RADIO 1680)/FRESNO to sister KXEX-A as TALK RADIO 1550 KXEX, replacing that station's Spanish Religion programming.

The KXEX lineup includes SALEM's HUGH HEWITT, DENNIS PRAGER, SEBASTIAN GORKA, and LARRY ELDER, WESTWOOD ONE's MICHAEL SAVAGE and DAN BONGINO, and a local show with GUILLERMO MORENO in afternoon drive.

« see more Net News