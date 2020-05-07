Gerard

Former INDIANAPOLIS television and radio host JIM GERARD passed away MAY 1st at 93, according to the INDIANAPOLIS STAR.

GERARD started his career at WBBW-A/YOUNGSTOWN, OH before moving into television at WLWD-TV (now WDTN-TV)/DAYTON in 1952. He hosted at KDKA-TV/PITTSBURGH and KYW-TV (now WKYC-TV) and WJW-TV/CLEVELAND before joining WFBM-A (now WNDE-A)/INDIANAPOLIS as host of "SOUNDS OF THE CITY" in 1962, adding hosting duties for movies on WFBM-TV (now WRTV) first as a substitute for actress FRANCES FARMER, then as regular host. His long-running eponymous TV show began in 1966 on WFBM-TV, later airing on WHMB-TV and WTTV (TV) through 1987. GERARD was inducted into the INDIANA STATE BROADCASTERS Hall of Fame in 1992.

