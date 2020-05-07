Brian Howe

BRIAN ANTHONY HOWE, former lead singer of the legendary rock band BAD COMPANY has passed away, according to TMZ.

HOWE, who replaced PAUL RODGERS as the vocalist for BAD COMPANY, died WEDNESDAY, MAY 6th from cardiac arrest in FLORIDA. He had a heart attack in 2017, and had heart issues. He was 66.

TOPNOTCH ENTERTAINMENT CORP. CHAIRMAN/CEO VINCENT WOLANIN, whose management company represented HOWE in the '90s said, “BRIAN HOWE was a great singer and one of the most powerful in Rock history.”

HOWE's career started with his work on rock guitarist TED NUGENT's "Penetrator" album in 1984, followed by his stint with BAD COMPANY where he wrote most of the songs on the band's "Holy Water" album in 1990. He left the band in 1994 and continued with a solo career.

