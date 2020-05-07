Town Hall

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION and FREEDOM FORUM Power Shift Project are holding a "Local Broadcasters Town Hall" online on MAY 27th to highlight the work being done during the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic, and the organizations are looking for "featured presenters" to tell their stations' stories.

Those interested in appearing in the Town Hall event should submit an email to karenh@RTDNA.org by MAY 13th, including your personal information (who you are, where you work, your contact information), the story you want to share, and a sense of the impact the story has had. Up to 15 presenters will be selected.

The RTDNA and the NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR FINANCIAL EDUCATION are also accepting entries for the 2020 PERSONAL FINANCE REPORTING AWARDS through JULY 31st, with three winners to receive $1,000 each along with the chance to present at the Excellence in Journalism 2020 event. Entries must have aired on TV, radio or online between APRIL 1, 2019, and JULY 18, 2020. The entry form and more information can be found here.

« see more Net News