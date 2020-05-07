Making Happiness Happen!

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHTS (CHANNEL 933)/SAN DIEGO has coordinated a 'Make Happiness Happen' campaign, collecting donations from listeners in order to purchase personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 all across the region.

Their efforts generated $10,000, and on NATIONAL NURSES DAY, the station took boxes of the precious cargo and made deliveries to area medical facilities.

Co-host GEENA THE LATINA said, "It's so amazing to see SAN DIEGO come together in support of our health care workers." Her co-host FRANKIE V added, "It was amazing to work as a community to deliver for our hard working health care workers when they need us the most!"

