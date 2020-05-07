Majority Rules Weeknights On ALT 92.1

TIMES-SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS Alternative WFUZ (ALT 92.1)/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON has kicked off MAY with a new weeknight show, "MAJORITY RULES," allowing listeners to control the music on station from 7-mid. Listeners vote on the music that plays via the ALT 92.1 mobile app, or our website, and the song that has the most votes is the song that plays.

ALT 92.1 launched the new program offered by FUTURI last FRIDAY (5/1) at 7p with a MAJORITY RULES WEEKEND to get listeners familiar with the concept of voting for songs. The weeknight program officially launched this past TUESDAY (5/5).

"As any alternative radio programmer will tell you, the listeners are ultra-passionate about the music, so giving them an opportunity to showcase that passion was something we felt strongly about," said ALT 92.1 PD TOM FERGUSON. "Through our great partners at FUTURI, who helped us implement the listener takeover concept, we came up with MAJORITY RULES, a way for the ALT 92.1 listeners to vote on the music they want to hear on ALT 92.1. They can use either the mobile app or the website, and the songs with the most cumulative votes are the songs that play. We're so excited to continue to give our listeners in Northeast PA new and exciting ways to interact with their local alternative radio station."

