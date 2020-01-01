Volbeat Rocking Film Friday, May 8th

REPUBLIC Rockers VOLBEAT are treating their fans to a live stream of their concert film "Live from Beyond Hell/Above Heaven" on their YOUTUBE channel FRIDAY, MAY 8th at 10a (ET). The film will also be available on demand for 72 hours after the live stream.

The film was originally released on NOVEMBER 18, 2011, and features a full set from the FORUM in COPENHAGEN, DENMARK recorded on NOVEMBER 19th, 2010. Additional footage comes from their "Rock Am Ring" performance on JUNE 5th, 2011 and a headline set at the HOUSE OF BLUES in ANAHEIM, CA on APRIL 9th, 2011.

Check out the live stream of "Live from Beyond Hell/Above Heaven" on MAY 8th here.

