Natalia Damini On 96.5 Kiss FM

CONCORE ENTERTAINMENT star NATALIA DAMINI performed her new hit PACEMAKER (f/ PETEY PABLO) on an IG LIVE this past TUESDAY (NET NEWS 5/4) with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WAKS (96.5 KISS FM)/CLEVELAND at 2p (ET) for the station's SOCIAL KISSTANCE series which happens every TUESDAY & THURDAYS at 2p (ET)..

96.5 KISS FM PD JAVA JOEL MURPHY rolled out the virtual red carpet for NATALIA ... and she kicked it big time.

If you'd like to have your artists appear on an upcoming 96.5 KISS FM SOCIAL KISSTANCE on IG LIVE, hit up JAVA here. And here is that IG LIVE with NATALIA DAMINI.

