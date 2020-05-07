Tim McGraw

TIM MCGRAW has incorporated his new BIG MACHINE RECORDS single, "I Called Mama," into an AMERICAN GREETINGS eCard for Mother's Day (5/10). The card is part of the greeting card company's free digital card sending campaign, #Stayconnected, and is available now and free for a limited time here.

“Mamas deserve to be recognized and celebrated,” said MCGRAW. “My mom has nurtured me and given me love, strength and encouragement. She is a light and I love her so much.”

“We planned our Mother’s Day campaign earlier in the year to recognize all the moms out there who show up each day and do one of the world’s toughest jobs,” said AMERICAN GREETINGS Chief Marketing Officer ALEX HO. “But since MARCH, many moms have now taken on even more roles, like at-home schoolteacher, or helping on the front lines of this pandemic. Connecting with all of the moms in our lives couldn’t be more important than now.”

