Who's The GOAT?

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND is holding a bracket-style contest to pick the 'GOAT of 'KNR,' the greatest host of all time.

The idea of middayer TONY RIZZO, who happens to be one of the four number one seeds along with BROWNS play-by-play voice JIM DONOVAN, BRUCE DRENNAN, and GEOFF "THE PROFESSOR" SINDELAR, the contest will take listener votes via TWITTER polls starting TUESDAY (5/12) with a winner crowned on MAY 29th by CEO CRAIG KARMAZIN on RIZZO's "THE REALLY BIG SHOW."

