88RISING presented ASIA RISING FOREVER, an online live stream fundraising festival last night (5/6) featuring performances by many of their artists and other ASIAN recording acts from around the world. At its peak, 100k people tuned in to catch the show.

ASIA RISING FOREVER provided an opportunity for the world to come together around a common message of positivity during the COVID-19 crisis. All donations raised during the broadcast will benefit ASIAN AMERICANS ADVANCING JUSTICE. Click here to donate.

88RISING is home to artists JOJI, STEPHANIE POETRI, RICH BRIAN and JACKSON WANG, whose current single "100 Ways" is about to chart at Top 40.

The live stream is currently #1 trending on YOUTUBE and #2 trending on TWITTER. Check it out here.

