NASCAR's return to racing on MAY 17th at DARLINGTON will kick off radio coverage on MOTOR RACING NETWORK and PERFORMANCE RACING NETWORK, with seven races in 11 days. MRN's return to live coverage was reported by ALL ACCESS last week (NET NEWS 5/1); MRN and PRN are represented for advertising sales by ADLARGE MEDIA, which sent out a press release TODAY about the broadcasts. MRN's broadcasts will include three races from DARLINGTON MAY 17th through 20th and the GANDER Trucks race in CHARLOTTE on MAY 26th; PRN will air three races from CHARLOTTE on MAY 24th, 25th, and 27th.

“NASCAR is back! It couldn’t be at a better time as the country is starved for sports,” said ADLARGE CRO DON WACHSMITH. “Long time NASCAR fans are going to be glued to the radio broadcasts of these races and new NASCAR fans are going to find out what the excitement is all about. One of the special aspects of NASCAR is the relationship between the fans and the sponsors who support the sport. I can’t wait for the radio broadcasts to get going and for our advertisers to make that connection with fans, new and old.”

“For over fifty years the MOTOR RACING NETWORK has been broadcasting live sports, and we are beyond excited for NASCAR’s return to racing at DARLINGTON RACEWAY on SUNDAY, MAY 17!” said MRN Pres. CHRIS SCHWARTZ. “While these events will take on a different feel without fans in the stands, we look forward to having NASCAR’s top performers do what they do best at one of our sport’s iconic facilities. We know we are going to provide some sense of normalcy to the listeners of our MRN broadcasts. We do not take that responsibility lightly, and we can’t wait to get the broadcasts and racing started.”

“All of us at PRN are thrilled to be back on the air calling live NASCAR racing,” said PRN Pres./Lead Anchor DOUG RICE. “I know that our fans feel the level of excitement as we prepare for the COCA COLA 600.”

