New Series

After a long hiatus, the syndicated one-hour weekly show, LOST & FOUND hosted by LUKE CRAMPTION, is offering 13 new shows to public radio free of charge. The shows can be accessed either via the PRX distribution platform or by contacting ORIGINAL MEDIA at www.original-media.net.

CRAMPTON said, “This weekly radio series (the Triple A-leaning showcase of ‘the best music you’ve never heard’ is back. Thirteen brand-new shows have just been made available free of charge to all non-comm stations around the country for fresh content during the current health crisis.”

