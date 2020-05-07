Moms And Media

EDISON RESEARCH's "THE RESEARCH MOMS" have released their annual "Moms and Media" study with data from the INFINITE DIAL study and additional results from an online study conducted after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, showing how mothers are reliant on their devices (89% own a smartphone, 69% own a tablet), depend on voice technology (33% own a smart speaker and 59% own two or more; 67% use some form of voice command), and have been using their devices more during the pandemic as they work remotely and help their children learn (72% say that technology has been essential during the pandemic).

Children, too, are using digital devices for virtual-classroom learning, with 54% of their mothers saying they are spending "a lot of time" helping the kids with distance learning. And 39% of mothers say that social media is their main source for community COVID-19 news. 4 in 10 mothers say that their current media habits will remain after the pandemic is over.

EDISON VP and "Research Mom" MELISSA DECESARE said, “This virus has turned life upside down and parents have the added pressure of guiding children through this unsettling time. Moms are masters at balancing tasks in normal circumstances but they have found even more capacity to multi-task in this pandemic. Additional responsibilities like distance learning and managing the family dynamic while in isolation are increasing the need for media and technology in the home. This year’s study shows us that moms are meeting these challenges by relying on media, devices and technology to help them get through this new normal.”

See the study here.

« see more Net News