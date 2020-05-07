Q1 Dip

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP. first quarter 2020 revenues dipped 1% to $64.249 million, blamed on the effects of the pandemic, an 8% decline for the company's digital operations, and a 3% decline in radio revenue to $11.7 million, partially offset by a 2% increase in TV revenues, and net income falling from a gain of $1.424 million to a loss of $35.592 million (2 to -42 cents/share).

The company took a $39.8 million impairment charge for the quarter, based on the COVID-19 pandemic as well as declining results from the company's digital division prior to the onset of the pandemic.

Chairman/CEO WALTER F. ULLOA said, "Our first quarter results were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis late in the period, which resulted in declines in our radio and digital segments compared to the prior year. However, we did achieve growth in our television segment compared to the first quarter of 2019. We expect a significantly greater adverse impact in future periods, depending upon the extent and duration of the economic downturn.

"We continue to maintain a solid balance sheet and are undertaking an extensive review of our business in order to more efficiently align operations and reduce costs. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to build on our success in further attracting Latino and other audiences worldwide, as we execute our multiplatform strategy to the benefit of our shareholders."

ENTRAVISION's board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 2.5 cents/share of Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, payable on JUNE 30th to shareholders of record as of JUNE 15th; the stock will trade ex-dividend on JUNE 12th.

