Q1 Down

iHEARTMEDIA's revenue performance sharply declined once the pandemic hit in MARCH, the company said in reporting its first quarter 2020 financial results. Revenue fell 1.9% year-over-year to $780.6 million (down 4.8% without political advertising), with digital revenue up 22.2% to $92.8 million -- and podcasting rising 80%.

Radio revenue, on the other hand, fell 5.2% (down 8.3% sans political) to $461.6 million. Net loss widened from $135.6 million to $1.69 billion. Adjusted EBITDA fell 10.6% to $140.3 million, and free cash flow dipped 38.6% to $69.9 million. The company took non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges of $1.7 billion in the quarter, including assumptions based on projections of business in the COVID-19 pandemic. As of MARCH 31st, iHEART had about $5.3 billion of net debt.

“As AMERICA’s #1 audio company, with unparalleled reach both nationally and locally, we play a critically important role in providing companionship, connection and key information to all the communities we serve, and we are incredibly proud of our employees’ commitment to that mission in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN. “Although businesses and brands across the country have been impacted, we are working closely with them on their marketing needs and are focused on helping them generate the consumer demand to reopen or ramp up. Our multiplatform offering, our unparalleled reach and our unique data and analytics position us well to benefit as a company from this returning advertising demand.”

“Given the current economic environment, iHEART has taken actions that we believe expand the Company’s financial flexibility and provide sufficient liquidity to operate effectively even in an extended period of economic weakness,” said Pres./COO/CFO RICH BRESSLER. “We believe that iHEART's fundamentally strong free cash-generation model, substantial current cash balances, incremental benefits from our cost savings initiatives, and flexible capital structure will enable us to build effectively on our audio market leadership and position us favorably to capitalize on the eventual recovery in advertising demand. With our experienced management team and our unparalleled assets, we are confident in our business and continue our focus on driving shareholder value.”

