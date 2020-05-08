Virtual Fundraiser Event

CHILDREN’s HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES (CHLA) has announced that their WALK & PLAY L.A. event is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with proceedings set for SATURDAY 5/16.

ENTERCOM AC KOST (KOST 103.5)/LOS ANGELES morning star ELLEN K will be co-hosting, along with LOS ANGELES DODGERS third baseman JUSTIN TURNER and his wife KOURTNEY TURNER.

A number of musical performances are lined up, including GRAMMY AWARD-winning singer-songwriter JASON MRAZ, who will roll out his new single "Look For The Good."

The event, in its fourth year, gives everyone the opportunity to give to the patients and essential health care workers at CHLA, while staying active in the safety of their homes.

A long list of entertainment companies, talent, sports teams, fitness and lifestyle brands, musicians, and more are joining with the community to help raise funds for the hospital.

