Sherman & Tingle's 12 Hour Broadcast Raised Money

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO's morning guys SHERMAN & TINGLE partnered with the AMERICAN NURSES FOUNDATION to present “Healthcare Heroes," a charity event to collect donations for the CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE FUND.

In a salute to "National Nurses Day," SHERMAN & TINGLE stayed on the air from 6a to 6p (CT) on WEDNESDAY, MAY 6th collecting donations from the CHICAGOLAND community. The “Healthcare Heroes” event raised over $15,000 in twelve hours.

The monetary donations will help nurses with direct financial assistance, mental health support and access to preventative information through the CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE FUND.

WDRV Brand/Content Manager ROB CRESSMAN said, “SHERMAN & TINGLE’s commitment to the CHICAGOLAND Community is inexorable and steadfast. We hope to have provided the conduit to the kinds of assistance our 'Healthcare Heroes' are clearly entitled during this challenging period.”

