Grants

FACEBOOK has announced the over 200 news organizations to receive close to $16 million in grants through its FACEBOOK JOURNALISM PROJECT COVID-19 relief fund for local news, part of the $25 million in local news relief funding announced in MARCH, including $10.3 million for 144 U.S. local newsrooms in the COVID-19 Local News Relief Fund Grant Program and $5.4 million for 59 North American newsrooms in the Facebook Local News Accelerator programs.

Radio recipients include:

BETHEL BROADCASTING, INC. noncommercial KYUK-A/BETHEL, AK, $99,391

RADIO BILINGUE/FRESNO, $80,000

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, $50,000

VOZ LATINA BROADCASTING low power FM WUOH-LP (MAS 100.7)/ORLANDO, $100,000

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY noncommercial WFSU-F and PBS affiliate WFSU-TV/TALLAHASSEE, $60,392

ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WABE/ATLANTA, $100,000

HAM BROADCASTING CO. Oldies WHVO-A-W243CH-W265BW/HOPKINSVILLE, KY-WKDZ-A/CADIZ, KY-Country WKDZ-F/CADIZ, KY, $35,000

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA, $75,000

UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA - RENO noncommercial KUNR/RENO, $40,000

NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO, $40,000

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK and GOTHAMIST.COM, $99,227

UNIVERSITY RADIO FOUNDATION News-Talk WFAE/CHARLOTTE with Q CITY METRO and the CHARLOTTE LEDGER, $100,000

OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY Triple A-News-Talk KOSU/STILLWATER-OKLAHOMA CITY, $100,000

WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY and PBS affiliate WHYY-TV/PHILADELPHIA, $50,000

LEVAS COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WURD-A/PHILADELPHIA, $40,000

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO, $100,000

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS News-Talk KUT/AUSTIN, $100,000

TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KSTX/SAN ANTONIO, $100,000

UNIVERSITY OF UTAH News-Talk KUER/SALT LAKE CITY, $100,000

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON for DCIST.COM, $100,000

JACKSON HOLE COMMUNITY RADIO noncommercial KHOL/JACKSON HOLE, WY, $50,000

