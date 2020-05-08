SEC Filing

NIELSEN HOLDINGS has filed an initial Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION in connection with the Company's proposed separation of the NIELSEN GLOBAL CONNECT business into an independent, publicly traded company.

As previously announced, the proposed separation of the NIELSEN GLOBAL CONNECT business would be structured as a distribution to NIELSEN shareholders of 100% of the shares of a new entity holding the NIELSEN GLOBAL CONNECT business.

CEO DAVID KENNY commented, "Our filing today is an important step in the process to create two independent, leading companies executing distinct growth strategies. The separation will position each of the businesses to better leverage their unique competitive advantages and serve distinct end markets, while ensuring that they are best positioned to realize their full value."

