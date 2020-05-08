Launches A Stimulus Plan

STINGRAY will do its part to kick-start CANADA’s economic recovery with the establishment of an economic stimulus plan via its 104 radio stations across the country to help local businesses obtain grants in the form of radio advertising during this unprecedented crisis.

Through this program, STINGRAY will provide a minimum of $15 million in radio advertising grants to local businesses in markets across CANADA where STINGRAY operates local radio stations.

“Radio advertising has long been a successful stimulus for local economic activity in our country,” said Pres. IAN LURIE. “We are delighted to support local businesses lacking the capital resources to invest in advertising to effectively relaunch their business. The STINGRAY Stimulus Program is our way of helping to kick-start CANADA’s economic engine for local business.”

