Testing

Another AM station is proposing to run testing of all-digital broadcasting, with BRIAN R. WALSH filing an STA request to operate Oldies WIOE-A/FORT WAYNE in full-time HD RADIO MA3 mode with an additional multicasting channel beginning on or before MAY 22nd. The station also simulcasts on W282CH/FORT WAYNE.

In other filings with the FCC, MIGUEL RODRIGUEZ' RADIO RODRIGUEZ LLC is selling W238BY/CRISFIELD, MD to ROGER WATERS' KINGDOM MEDIA PARTNERS LLC for $30,000. The translator's primary station is listed as BIRACH BROADCASTING's WGOP-A/POCOMOKE CITY, MD.

PENINSULA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Silent KABN-A/KENAI, AK and K253CQ/KENAI-SOLDOTNA, AK to ALASKA BROADCAST TELEVISION, INC. for $200,000/

ESCHATON FOUNDATION has filed for an STA to take KBCD/SANTA CRUZ, CA silent due to losing its transmitter site; the application was filed as STA request rather than a Silent STA request.

Requesting Silent STAs the traditional way were LIGHT OF LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. (WRNM/ELLSWORTH, ME, silent while preparing to switch back to primary transmitter); NEW ORLEANS COMMUNITY RADIO (WXNO-LP/MARRERO, LA, lost transmitter site); and INTELLI LLC (KSPA-A/ONTARIO, CA, lost transmitter site).

TED TUCKER's COCHISE MEDIA LICENSES, LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Rock KDVK/DOVE CREEK, CO to TOM TROLAND and MICHAEL MALLACE's DESERT EXPLORER COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $40,000.

CENTER OF THE WORLD FESTIVAL, INC. has closed on the transfer of KCPK-LP/FRAZIER PARK, CA to CALIFORNIA FAMILY COUNSELING NETWORK, INC. for no consideration.

REDROCK RADIO GROUP LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Hits KBDX (REDROCK 92.7)/BLANDING, UT and K252FH/MOAB, UT to SAN JUAN RECORD INC.

And RADIO SOUND COMPANY, LLC has closed on the sale of Silent WRSA-A-W262DH/ST. ALBANS, VT to RADIO BROADCASTING SERVICES, INC. (CHAMPLAIN MEDIA GROUP) for $1 and assumption of liabilities.

