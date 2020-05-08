Reach Data

Canadian ratings firm NUMERIS has released data showing radio retaining 88% of its weekly reach during the pandemic in CANADA.

The number, at 93% for adults 18+ in metered markets last FALL, declined but still retained 88% of its reach in the six weeks covering MARCH 16th through APRIL 26th as opposed to the previous pre-pandemic six weeks of FEBRUARY 3rd through MARCH 15th.

