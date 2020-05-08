LiveXLive Acquisition

LIVEXLIVE is buying PODCASTONE parent COURTSIDE GROUP INC. in an all-stock deal valuing the company at $18.1 million based on THURSDAY's closing stock price. NORM PATTIZ will remain Exec. Chairman of PODCASTONE under LIVEXLIVE's ownership, and will be a "significant shareholder" in LIVEXLIVE upon closing of the deal, expected in JUNE.

LIVEXLIVE CEO ROB ELLIN said, "We're excited to expand our business into the fast-growing podcast category, complementing our music platform of streaming audio, on-demand video and live event performances. The acquisition will add to and diversify our revenue with a strong advertising component. Once acquired and integrated, we will have a significant opportunity to cross-sell and cross-promote to our respective subscribers, advertisers, and sponsors as well as provide our collective artists and on-air talent with an expanded platform to increase their social media and online presence.... I look forward to adding NORMAN to our management team. His entrepreneurial brilliance, as well as his incredible drive as a business executive, will be a valuable asset to LIVEXLIVE."

"All of us at PODCASTONE are excited about joining the LIVEXLIVE team, and taking advantage of obvious future synergies between our businesses," said PATTIZ. "I look forward to working with ROB ELLIN to close the acquisition and achieve the growth we both envision. PODCASTONE is a premium producer, distributor and revenue-generator for audio-on-demand programming. PODCASTONE's well-established podcasting business is an excellent complement to LIVEXLIV's 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music."

