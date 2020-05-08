Smith

BRODY SMITH, the former iHEARTMEDIA AC KSNE (SUNNY 106.5)/LAS VEGAS. Top 40 WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH, and Top 40 WLDI (WILD 95.5)/W. PALM BEACH personality, has joined TRIANGLE MARKETING ASSOCIATES Country WKJO (COUNTRY SUPERSTARS 102.3)/SMITHFIELD-RALEIGH-DURHAM for afternoons as he expands his podcast into a weekly live video stream.

SMITH converted his "BRODY'S PAJAMA PODCAST" to the live streaming "LIVE ONLINE WITH BRODY" in JANUARY, focusing on the podcast's "Life Audit" series of self-improvement episodes and streaming the episodes live on FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE on WEDNESDAY nights with audio podcast versions subsequently available.

“I’ve had multiple people reach out saying how my interactive show has made some sort of impact on their life and for that I’m so grateful," said SMITH, who added about his new radio gig, “I love the passion and curiosity for innovation on all levels within this family-owned operation. Even podcasting on some level may help turn people who don’t even listen to the radio into fans.”

SMITH, whose podcast and videos are available at brodyradio.com, also offers consulting and production services. Reach him at brodyradio76@gmail.com.

