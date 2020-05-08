Larry Wilson

Former CITADEL and ALPHA MEDIA chief LARRY WILSON has authored a book, titled “Do What’s Right.” His web site describes it as “the story of a phenomenal rollercoaster ride through the wonderful and troubled times of a real entrepreneur.” The description on the site adds that the book is “not so much an autobiography as it is the journey of an entrepreneur.” He plans to sign the first 400 hardcover copies purchased via his site.

WILSON is particularly well known for his work within the Country music industry, having served on the Board Of Directors for the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) from 1991 to 2001. He was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME (CRHOF) in 2014.

