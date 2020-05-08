Stand As One

COLORADO-based THE LUMINEERS are presenting TODAY (5/8) COLORADO GIVES BACK, a live stream benefit concert from 1-4p MT for the COLORADO RESTAURANT WORKERS and NATIONAL MUSIC COMMUNITY. The event will include top COLORADO recording artists, pro athletes, chefs and others.

The live streaming event will feature an all-star lineup including THE LUMINEERS, ONEREPUBLIC, JEWEL, NATHANIEL RATELIFF, TODD PARK MOHR, BILL NERSHI and KYLE HOLLINGSWORTH (THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT). and DANIEL RODRIGUEZAS well as special guests including former COLORADO Governor JOHN HICKENLOOPER and videos from NFL quarterback PEYTON MANNING, two-time Olympic gold medalist MIKAELA SHIFFRIN (USA Ski Team) and COLORADO Governor JARED POLIS.

It will be hosted by E-TOWN’S NICK FORSTER and iHEART Triple A KBCO/DENVER morning host BRETT SAUNDERS and can viewed on THE LUMINEERS’ FACEBOOK page.

Donations will be directed to the COLORADO RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION and to the RECORDING ACADEMY'S MUSICARES, which has a partnership with the SPOTIFY COVID-19 MUSIC RELIEF project. Spotify will match all donations, dollar-for-dollar to MusiCares up to a collective total of $10 million.

"In addition to raising money for COLORADO restaurant workers, we as COLORADO musicians wanted to raise money to not only support our local crew that we tour the world with, but also all the folks in the music business as a whole -- from the venue workers to fellow musicians. MusiCares once saved us when we were robbed in 2011 by helping us buy back our stolen instruments when we were an unknown band. So, anyone from a sound guy who needs dental work to a stagehand that needs a medical procedure -- this fund is for the people that make up the music business and need financial help. " said LUMINEERS’ WESLEY SCHULTZ.

The event will feature three stages: RED ROCKS STAGE for music, MILE HIGH STAGE for sports luminaries and DENVER FOOD & WINE STAGE for chefs.

« see more Net News