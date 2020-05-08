Gary Price

ALL ACCESS has learned that long time LOS ANGELES radio executive GARY PRICE passed away on TUESDAY, MAY 5th. PRICE was the GM for SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA stations KHJ, KROQ, KDAY, and KNAC from the '70s to '90s.

GREGG STEELE worked for PRICE at KNAC from 1991 to 1993 as PD and later did a short midday stint for the final three months before the station's sign off in FEBRUARY 1995. He has fond memories of his former GM.

"Never has L.A. seen a GM like GARY PRICE," said STEELE. "He ran radio stations as diverse as KROQ, KNAC, KHJ, KDAY - what an amazing resume! The owner of KNAC was a prominent SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Real Estate guy, and GARY convinced him to change our format to a more unique one - the burgeoning (and totally unproven) Heavy Metal music of RATT, METALLICA, JUDAS PRIEST - based largely on how many tickets IRON MAIDEN could sell at LONG BEACH ARENA - which at the time was seven consecutive nights, with virtually zero radio airplay before KNAC!

GARY was the one constant at a station that was always riding Metal/Hair/Grunge, and was always perceived as a leader. The station produced many great and talented people, and led the way with events and breaking bands. All the successes were because we were allowed to do so, because of the faith in us, given to us by one man. He trusted his people, and he backed his people. GARY PRICE was one of a kind. Probably the last of a kind, and he will be long remembered by those of us who benefited from his brilliance."

A native of CALIFORNIA, PRICE started his radio career on-air in GILROY,CA and SAN BERNARDINO,CA before moving into sales which eventually led to his first GM position in 1970 at KYLD/BAKERSFIELD. A year later, PRICE started a sales position at KHJ/LOS ANGELES which eventually led to his first GM position.

