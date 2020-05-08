Dylan (Photo: William Claxton)

COLUMBIA RECORDS confirmed TODAY (5/8) that ROUGH AND ROWDY WAYS, the first album of original songs from BOB DYLAN in eight years, will be released JUNE 19th.

Three tracks have already been made available: “Murder Most Foul,” “I Contain Multitudes” and “False Prophet.” ROUGH AND ROWDY WAYS is DYLAN’s 39th studio album.

DYLAN was the first and only songwriter to receive the NOBEL PRIZE FOR LITERATURE in 2016. He was also the recipient of the OFFICIER DE LA LEGION D'HONNEUR in 2013, SWEDEN's POLAR MUSIC AWARD in 2000, given a Doctorate from the UNIVERSITY OF ST. ANDREWS in SCOTLAND, and numerous other honors.

