iHEARTMEDIA's podcast with celebrity commencement speeches has picked up another round of celebrity speakers. Newly announced celebrities participating in "COMMENCEMENT: SPEECHES FOR THE CLASS OF 2020” when it debuts on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK FRIDAY (5/15) (NATIONAL GRADUATION DAY) will include BILL and MELINDA GATES, MARY J. BLIGE, APPLE CEO TIM COOK, HENRY WINKLER, SMOKEY ROBINSON, RITA WILSON, T.I., TOM BROKAW, GEORGE LOPEZ, author JOHN GREEN, T-MOBILE CEO MIKE SIEVERT, BECKY G, and FREIDA PINTO.

The new additions join the previously-announced HILLARY CLINTON, JIMMY FALLON, ELI MANNING, General STAN MCCHRYSTAL, ABBY WAMBACH, DAVID CHANG, KATIE COURIC, MIKE KRZYZEWSKI, DR. MEHMET OZ, CHELSEA HANDLER, BOBBI BROWN, STEPHANIE RUHLE, SIENNA MILLER, NPR's GUY RAZ, EPIC RECORDS CEO SYLVIA RHONE, HALSEY, JOHN LEGEND, KESHA, DJ KHALED, KHALID, PITBULL, and TIM MCGRAW, plus syndicated iHEARTRADIO hosts RYAN SEACREST, ENRIQUE SANTOS, ANGIE MARTINEZ, BOBBY BONES, ANGELA YEE, and WOODY, "DISGRACELAND" podcast host JAKE BRENNAN, GOLDMAN SACHS' DAVID SOLOMON, and ARIEL INVESTMENTS' MELLODY HOBSON in offering words of wisdom to 2020 graduates whose commencement ceremonies were cancelled in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The response to ‘COMMENCEMENT: SPEECHES FOR THE CLASS OF 2020’ has been amazing and we’re honored to have the opportunity to add even more of today’s most exciting voices to help inspire new graduates,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “It’s amazing how quickly this event has come together thanks to the generosity of so many. We want to thank all our amazing commencement speakers and partners, including DORITOS, STATE FARM, and T-MOBILE who are helping ensure the Class of 2020 get the commencement advice they deserve in this unusual graduation year. One of the coolest things about this is how each of our partners is jumping in to help graduates in their own way: Thank you to DORITOS for providing a platform to high school students missing out on the opportunity to give valedictorian speeches a chance to be included into this podcast through their Valedictorian program and awarding each selected student $50k in tuition assistance. Thank you to STATE FARM for continuing to be a good neighbor to communities across the nation, including new graduates as they embark on the next stage in their lives and look for a resource to turn to during this milestone. Thank you to T-MOBILE for introducing an unprecedented way of celebrating graduates everywhere with a #TossYourCap Challenge on TIKTOK -- stay tuned for more details from the Un-carrier. And of course a huge thank you to our speakers, who have been so generous with their time and energy, giving this year’s graduates the inspiration they deserve.”

The podcast, excerpts from which will air on iHEARTMEDIA radio stations nationwide FRIDAY through SUNDAY with 30-minute specials airing on music stations SUNDAY night and 60-minute specials airing on talk stations, is also partnering with the U.S. CENSUS BUREAU to promote participation in the 2020 Census.

