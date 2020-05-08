Ridenour

Former longtime WLW-A/CINCINNATI News Dir. BILL RIDENOUR passed away MAY 3rd from the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS at 94, according to an obituary in the KENTUCKY ENQUIRER/CINCINNATI.COM.

RIDENOUR worked as one of the Top 40 "Good Guys" at WHLO-A/AKRON in the early 1960s before joining WLW as News Editor/Morning News Anchor, and was promoted to News Director in 1973. He retired in 1998.

