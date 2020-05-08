More Assistance Requested For Workers In Entertainment

Leading music and film organizations today sent a new letter to leaders of CONGRESS that highlights how they believe the implementation of the CARES Act has fallen short. The organizations want more assistance for workers in the entertainment community and requests that it be remedied in a new CARES Act COVID relief package.

The organizations said in a joint statement: “While we appreciate the efforts of lawmakers to meet the challenges of this pandemic, we need to ensure that our community is getting the aid they need to survive. Musicians are struggling to access the basic financial resources available due to conflicting and burdensome requirements in relief programs. Simply, there is a hole in this safety net that CONGRESS must fix in the next version of the CARES Act.”

The letter lays out the crisis that the live entertainment industry is facing due to the pandemic.

“We need help that only [CONGRESS] can provide, in a way that recognizes the particulars of our industry. On behalf of the hundreds of thousands of us across the country, thank you for your understanding and your action.”

In the letter, the organizations point out the implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) has overlooked workers who have mixed income and report it on W-2 and 1099 forms. “In almost all cases that we see in every state, a minimum amount of W-2 income disqualifies a self-employed individual for PUA and significantly lowers the amount of assistance they receive,” the letter states. “PUA must be updated to recognize these different income streams and allow individuals to show their mixed sources of revenue for a full accounting of their annual income.”

The letter also describes concerns about the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program that were included in the first CARES Act.

The organizations who signed include the ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE (ARA), AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM), AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS, AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP), BROADCAST MUSIC INC. (BMI), THE FUTURE OF MUSIC COALITION, GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS (GMR), THE MUSIC ARTISTS COALITION (MAC), THE MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION, NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS’ ASSOCIATION (NMPA), NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI), THE RECORDING ACADEMY, THE RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA), THE SCREEN ACTORS GUILD-THE AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TELEVISION AND RADIO ARTISTS (SAG-AFTRA), THE SOCIETY OF EUROPEAN STAGE AUTHORS AND COMPOSERS (SESAC), THE SONGWRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA, THE SONGWRITERS OF NORTH AMERICA (SONA), SOUNDEXCHANGE and more.

