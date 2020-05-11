-
WMGC (Bounce 105.1)/Detroit Elevates J. Steele To APD
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic AC WMGC (BOUNCE 105.1)/DETROIT has promoted PM drive’s J. STEELE to APD. He will begin his new additional duties immediately.
Dir./Programming JERRY TARRANTS said, “J. STEELE brings extensive programming background to the position and has proven to be a valuable member of the team since joining the station last year as our afternoon drive talent at THE BOUNCE.
I know J. will bring the same energy and dedication to this role as he does with his very entertaining afternoon show for his listeners in the MOTOR CITY."
