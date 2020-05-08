Morrelli

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's next webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" series, “Creating Audience Engagement,” will feature ENTERCOM SVP/Live Events and Experiences JENNIFER MORRELLI discussing experiential marketing and how the pandemic will change strategies for engagement.

The session will take place on TUESDAY (5/12) at 10a (CT) with a repeat airing on THURSDAY (5/14) at 3p (CT). Registration is free for RAB members and on-demand viewing will be available.

