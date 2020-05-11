For Lovers Everywhere

For superstar TAYLOR SWIFT, the show must go on!

While the GRAMMY award-winning performer had to cancel her "Lover Fest" tour due to COVID-19, fans will still be able to see her perform next SUNDAY (5/17) when ABC-TV presents "TAYLOR SWIFT City Of Lover Concert," directly following the season finale of "AMERICAN IDOL."

The concert shows SWIFT as she performed songs from her latest album at PARIS' L'OLYMPIA THEATRE back in SEPTEMBER 2019.

The show will be streaming on demand the following day on HULU and DISNEY+.

