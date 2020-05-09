Andre Harrell (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Multiple media sources have reported that veteran music executive ANDRE HARRELL has died at the age of 59. The cause of death is not yet known.

A native NEW YORKER, he was the Founder of UPTOWN RECORDS; former Pres./CEO of MOTOWN RECORDS; former DEF JAM VP/GM; and credited for signing SEAN “PUFFY” “P DIDDY” COMBS to his first record contract.

TMZ has more: MARIAH CAREY said, "Why ANDRE ... My heart is breaking and I can't stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever." DJ D-NICE said, "Truly heartbroken. Rest peacefully, ANDRE HARRELL." VIOLA DAVIS ... " RIP ANDRE HARRELL ... thank you for the gift of so many incredible artists. Gone too soon." And, AVA DuVERNAY tweeted, "Saluting ANDRE HARRELL. The architect of so much music, so much culture.

